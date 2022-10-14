ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Out of seven candidates for Rock Hill School Board, only four candidates attended the debate hosted by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

So instead of a debate, candidates answered questions in more of a forum style about a wide range of topics like school safety, the district budget, critical race theory, and even how to increase teacher morale.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

With each answer, each candidate for the school board shared their vision with the folks in attendance.

“Academics drives economics, so I absolutely want to see our academic achievement increase. I also absolutely like to see better safety in the school and more concern for the teacher and staff morale,” Stephanie Haselrig said, a candidate for District 2.

“Where we own the data six months into his superintendency, where we own the data and own what the data is telling us and then use that data strategically to fill in any learning gaps that are there so that we can raise student achievement on an individual level,” Robin Owens said, incumbent for District 4.

“My vision is to get inside and help us develop a new story that will allow us to see all the great things that our district has to offer so we can recruit those families to our community to be able to flourish,” Dr. Kiwanna Brown said, a candidate for District 4.

“I would also love to see a vision that starts from the top down, and that includes transparent communication from the board to the community that we serve, which includes the students, which includes the teachers and the parents,” Natasha Witherspoon said, a candidate for the at-large seat.

One woman said she was glad she came, and she left with a lot of notes.

“We’ve got to have people who are experienced, but people who are concerned also to get new people in,” Emma Vaughn said.

She has grandchildren in the Rock Hill School System, a daughter who works for the school system and she was a teacher for over 30 years.

She said she attended Thursday’s discussion to make sure she knew who to look for on the ballot. Vaughn said she was hoping to hear from all seven candidates but only four showed up, and that concerns her.

“I just wonder why they weren’t here; this was important and see I know nothing about them. I have my notes from these three,” she said.

The election for the school board is on November 8, 2022.