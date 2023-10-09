ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 26-year-old man is in critical condition following a hit and run, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Shortly after 1:00 Saturday morning, officers responded to an accident on Celanese Road near Riverview Road.

The victim was crossing Celanese Road outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by the vehicle that did not stop, officials said.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries from the accident.

Police believe the vehicle involved is a 2006 to 2010 Dodge Charger dark in color. The vehicle should have damage near the headlight area on the front driver’s side.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver in the accident is asked to contact the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7211