ROCK HILL (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say that they have arrested one person following a man being shot in the arm in the 800 block of Heckle Boulevard.

Officers say they were called to a shooting in the shared parking lot for Family Dollar and Food Lion just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21st. This is close to where McConnells Highway turns into South Cherry Road.

A 33-year-old man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm and was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, police say.

According to authorities, 33-year-old Johntavious Burris shot the man as a result of an “ongoing dispute” before running away. Burris later turned himself into law enforcement. He is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree.