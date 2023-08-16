ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster was in Rock Hill Wednesday.

He visited South Pointe High School to sign a bill allowing for paid parental leave for teachers.

It mirrors a law passed last year that allowed parental leave for state employees.

“When it comes to a student’s academic achievement, we know that quality classroom teachers matter more than any other aspect of schooling,” McMaster said. “This policy, coupled with a 41% increase in minimum starting teacher pay since 2018, will help us continue to improve our ability to recruit and retain the best teachers.”