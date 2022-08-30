ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A middle school student in Rock Hill is under arrest after pointing a gun at other students during a fight, Rock Hill Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the incident around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at Dutchmen Creek Middle School. A school resource officer said a bunch of students started running and yelling that someone had a gun while classes were in the midst of transitioning, according to the police report.

A staff member told the officer they had the student believed to be involved in the incident and the student was then taken to administrators, where it was learned a fight occurred in a restroom in the school. During the altercation, a gun fell from the 14-year-old student’s pants, at which point the teen picked up the gun and pointed it at the other students involved in the fight, according to the police report. The gun was later discovered hidden in a bathroom toilet paper dispenser.

The teen was arrested and faces charges including gun possession.

This is the second incident this week within the Rock Hill School District. A 16-year-old student at South Pointe High School was charged on Monday with possession of a handgun under 18, possession of a stolen handgun, and resisting arrest.