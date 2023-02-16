ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcyclist was killed when his Harley Davidson crashed into the back of a car and he was hit by a pickup truck in Rock Hill Wednesday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the collision around 6:37 p.m. in the 700 block of Albright Road.

The officers found the 25-year-old motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries laying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said their investigation determined the motorcyclist was driving a Harley Davidson South on Albright Road when he hit the rear of a Nissan Altima.

The man fell from the bike onto the roadway where he was struck by a Dodge Ram in another lane.

Rock Hill Police said the investigation into the collision is still ongoing.