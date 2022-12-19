HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A five-year-old girl and a second child, who had been missing since May of 2022, were found safe Monday by NCHP.

Jovan Bradshaw, 38, of Charlotte, was apprehended for custodial interference.

The incident happened on I-85, north of the Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County, at the 165-mile marker.

Rock Hill PD told highway patrol a custodial interference incident involving Bradshaw made him go to a local elementary school (not named) and take a five-year-old girl. He was ‘believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.’

Troopers located Bradshaw’s vehicle on I-85 and conducted a traffic stop. They took him into custody without incident.

(Courtesy: North Carolina Highway Patrol)

The five-year-old girl was found safely in the car, and a second child was also located; that child was said to have been missing since May 2022.

No further information has been released on the second child.

The children are now under the care of Orange County Child Protective Services.