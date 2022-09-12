ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three guns were found on Rock Hill school district campuses in one week.

One fell out of the pants of a 14-year-old student at Dutchman Creek Middle school, and that student picked up the gun and pointed it at the student he was fighting with.

“I can sit here and say the Rock Hill school district and the schools are safe,” Rock Hill police chief, Chris Watts, told the crowd. “There’s a world we live in, that there are dangers out there.”

Concerns are growing across the district, so a safety meeting attended by law enforcement helped calm some fears and inform the community of what’s being done. York county sheriff, Kevin Tolson, talked about active shooter training.

“The first portion of the training that we ran was a scenario where they were the first officer on the scene, and we made them go to the threat immediately, not waiting for back-up,” added Tolson.

Tolson said he informed the officers in training he would not have a Uvalde, Texas incident in York county. The same thing he told the crowd.

Rock Hill Schools officials say there is a mix of 37 armed and unarmed officers in the schools; camera technology and random safety checks will continue.

“It’s going to take all of us,” said superintendent Tommy Schmolze. “It’s going to take a vigilant eye, if you see something, say something, part of our community that we are fighting now people are less likely to stand up and say they seen something. They’re afraid to quote, unquote snitch.”

The hour-long meeting left parents with mixed emotions because more could be done.

“I feel like they’re doing the best they can right now,” says parent Ashley Pettit as she left the meeting. “I feel like a lot of what they are doing is proactive and not reactive.”

“I feel better about their actions,” added Meg Stahl, who has a daughter in the district. “As a parent, you’re always going to worry.”