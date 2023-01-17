ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle York County collision Tuesday evening, according to SCHP.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on South Anderson Road near the intersection of Neely Store Road.

Troopers say a moped was traveling northbound on South Anderson Road when a Honda Odyssey hit it from behind.

The driver of the moped was pronounced deceased on the scene; the driver of the Honda was not injured.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

No charges have been filed; this incident remains under investigation by SCHP.