ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents were supposed to be able to ask questions and share ideas about safety in schools; it was supposed to be a community conversation.

But some parents say it was a one-way discussion.

Kiwanna Brown says she was worried when she found out a gun was found at her son’s school. It was one of three found in one week.

So, when she heard about the district holding a safety meeting, she was excited to go. When she got there, she didn’t have the opportunity to speak due to the meeting format.

“You know, we were able to hear from the panel, they were able to give some good information to give us an idea of what was happening with their thought process was and how to address the issue, but I didn’t really feel like it was a community-driven conversation which concerned me a little,” Brown said.

The meeting was held at 5:00 p.m. when parents usually are getting off work and wrangling their kids, so there weren’t many at the meeting, leading to perceived low engagement.

Stephanie Haselrig felt there would’ve been more community participation if the meeting was after 5:00 and the district had given more than four days’ notice about the meeting.

“They did allow for citizen participation in the board meeting portion,” Haselrig said. “The community conversation was from 5-6, and the board meeting was from 6 until, and they had two community members that spoke during the board meeting, but most people had left at that point.”

She suggests putting a parent community group together with law enforcement to discuss school safety to engage the community.

“I heard people saying that they really didn’t give us any solutions; they didn’t tell us what the next steps were if you see something, say something,” she said. “Say something to your school board representative, say something to your superintendent, say something to your principal. It is time that we hold our elected officials and our community leaders accountable.”

Lindsay Machak, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing for Rock Hill Schools, told Queen City News in an email that “parent feedback has been, for the most part, pretty positive. We’ve answered almost every single parent question – we are still working on a couple of fact checks before getting back to the few we’ve missed.”

In an email sent to parents today, they listed some of the preventative measures the community has in place to keep their schools safe:

Law enforcement officials are encouraging responsible gun ownership which includes ensuring a weapon is secure and are willing to provide classes or support to parents seeking more information.

Gun locks are available, for free, from Rock Hill Police Department.

We are encouraging our teachers, students, neighbors to share information with us (See Something, Say Something).

Our School Resource Officers and School Security Officers to continue their proactive work in staying involved with our students on campus.

We will continue to have our safety team visible in our schools and will continue random searches more frequently.

We are considering how to implement metal detectors or the usage of metal detectors in a way that can work for our campuses.

We will continue to aggressively make our tip line available to everyone in our community and pursue and follow up on every single tip every single time: https://www.rock-hill.k12.sc.us/Page/6778

We will continue to engage in training so we are prepared to respond to any incident we may face.

The email continues saying “We will keep this conversation going because we are dedicated to the continuous improvement mindset in approaching safety in our schools. Our next steps include reviewing best practices in other school districts across the country. We will also begin considering a move toward clear backpacks in addition to continuing the conversation around metal detectors for everyday usage. At the end of the day, we hope you will join us in this effort and continue to support us. We welcome your feedback, questions, and ideas as we continue to navigate through the rest of our year.”