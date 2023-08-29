ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police have identified the woman accused of robbing a Rock Hill Walgreens earlier this month.

Rock Hill Walgreens robber tells clerk ‘I will kill you’: Police

Detectives said they learned of a similar robbery in Chester County and the arrest of Priscilla Stewart made by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Stewart was charged in Chester County with armed robbery and is set to be transferred to the Rock Hill Jail, Rock Hill Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at a Walgreens on Oakland Avenue. An initial investigation revealed a woman entered the branch, approached the counter, and told the clerk, “Give me all the money or I will kill you,” according to the police report. The woman reached behind her back like she was armed with a weapon, officers were told.

The woman then fled the store with an unspecified amount of cash, officers said.