ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In the first public debate of the year, candidates for the Rock Hill School Board will have a chance to tell you where they stand on topics important to you. The debate will be held at Freedom Temple, and it starts at 6:30.

The Rock Hill alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated is hosting the discussion.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“It’s important that when we go to the polls, we know who’s going to be representing us on our school board, we know who’s going to be sitting at the table making these choices for us and our children,” Jennifer Hutchinson said.

She’s a member of the organization as well as the moderator for the event.

Some of those topics include critical race theory, and school safety and security — especially after three guns were found in one week in the school district.

Last school year, the district decided to close three elementary schools in predominantly minority areas.

Hutchinson says candidates will discuss how to fix the problem for next school year.

“Unfortunately, that funneled into the transportation issue that the school district is seeing amongst our schools. Our students are getting to class and school late, and they’re getting home late and that is a big issue in the community, and unfortunately, those three schools were in primarily minority communities,” she said.

James Thompson plans on attending the debate — while school safety and security are at the top of his list, he has a few other issues he wants to talk about like teacher pay.

“Ultimately how we can better compensate our teachers and do a better job of making sure that they’re safe and they have what they need in order to teach our kids,” he said.

Queen City News is attending the debate Thursday night.