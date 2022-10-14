ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Drivers going through residential areas and neighborhoods in Rock Hill will have to ease off the gas pedal soon.

City officials unanimously voted to make these areas safer by reducing the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph — unless there’s a speed limit posted.

“None of this has been posted, none of the roads down there, even the side roads have no speed limits,” said Christopher Parnell.

Now, that confusion will be cleared up. The city’s traffic commission has five years’ worth of studies of 26 streets and five neighborhoods for a total of 78 roadways.

Its most recent study, completed on August 15, 2022, included 276 daily trips on South Jones Avenue, Briarcliff Road to Midvale Road — where 85% of drivers hit at least 37 miles per hour.

And another study completed on January 14, 2022, on Friedheim Road between Heckle Boulevard and Barnes Street showed out of 1,770 daily trips, 85% of drivers traveled at 38 mph or below.

“That being said, the overwhelming majority of citizens and residents that have brought these concerns to us, their feedback and input back to traffic commission has been they just feel rather uncomfortable with the maximum speed limit of 35 mph on these neighborhood and residential streets,” Traffic Commission Liaison Christopher Herrmann said.

Parnell has lived on South Jones Avenue for about 20 years. He says out of the safety of pedestrians, he travels at around 20 to 25 MPH in the neighborhood.

“One road has a stop sign, one road doesn’t, the next one has a stop sign and the other one doesn’t so there’s not actually four-way stops so sometimes you just want to make sure that you’re not going to get sideswiped,” Parnell said.

Around the corner from Parnell’s home, sits James Redden’s home. He’s lived on Midvale road for over 15 years — he also says the speeding is excessive.

“It’s like, like the car right there it’s like everybody is running with no speed limit – and we’ve seen cars probably run through here about 60-70 miles per hour,” Redden said.

While lowering the speed limit is needed — neighbors were hoping for speed bumps to really get the problem handled.

“We’ve seen a lot of animals crossing the street and got killed, a lot of wrecks like people backing out of our driveways, somebody running into somebody, so I think the neighborhood will really appreciate that,” Redden said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

South Carolina’s speed limit in an urban district is 30 mph. Fort Mill and Lancaster County have a 30-mph speed limit unless otherwise posted.

York County has a 25 mph speed limit in residential areas. Rock Hill’s speed limit in any business district is 20 mph and 45 mph under other conditions.

The council will vote on the second reading during the next council meeting before it becomes an ordinance.

The next step would be figuring out how to notify drivers of the change.