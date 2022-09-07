ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — City of Rock Hill officials took legal action Wednesday demanding Panthers’ owner David Tepper’s real estate company’s bankruptcy proceedings be argued in front of a jury.

The action stems from the failed development of the Panthers’ $800 million practice facility and team headquarters in Rock Hill.

Work on the facility was suspended in March after Panthers executives blamed officials in Rock Hill for failing to secure the multi-million dollar bonds for the work.

GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC, a company owned by Tepper, filed for bankruptcy in June after the project’s development broke down.

In a complaint filed Wednesday, City of Rock Hill councilmembers claimed GTRE did not meet private revenue obligations and asked for too much public funding for the project.

City officials also rejected the real estate holding’s company proposed plan to make $82 million available to resolve the claims related to the facility.

Under the proposed plan, $60.5 million in cash would be funded into a settlement trust for contractors, subcontractors and general unsecured creditors. GTRE said it believed the funds would be sufficient to pay all “allowed claims in full.”

$21.165 million in cash would go to reimburse York County for the funds it contributed to the project, plus interest. The county had previously filed a lawsuit against Tepper’s companies over “misappropriated” $21 million of public funds meant for the expansion of a roadway.

Another $20 million or more from the sale of the property would be used to make payments to the City of Rock Hill.

The real estate company said the plan reflects its promise to resolve all claims.

GTRE now has a clear path to emerge from bankruptcy made possible by substantial commitments from DT Sports Holding, which has made available to GTRE more than $82 million in cash in an effort to bring this process to an orderly and equitable conclusion. GTRE believes that the Plan is in the best interests of its creditors and anticipates that a hearing to consider approval of the Plan will occur in October of this year.

In the city’s complaint, officials demanded the bankruptcy proceeding goes to trial by jury and requested the court grant Rock Hill “actual damaged of not less than $20,000” and that the city “recover compensatory damages in an amount proven at trial.”

The City of Rock Hill also requested that it recover punitive damages, the costs of attorney’s fees, and interest.

York County officials told Queen City News that they did not have a comment after GTRE announced its proposed reimbursement plan in August.