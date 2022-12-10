ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed the man got into a dispute with Michia Johnson, 27, which then turned physical and culminated in the shooting, according to the police report.

Johnson faces murder charges.