ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been arrested after attempting to rob a bank, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Family Trust at 1615 Progress Way.

Officers say a black male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black hat and grey sweatpants handed a not to the teller that said, “This is a robbery give me everything behind the counter.”

The suspect did not show he had a weapon nor indicate he was armed, officials said.

When the teller returned the note, the suspect left the bank on foot.

Rock Hill Police say an officer saw a black male matching the description of the suspect exit the wood line on Lakeshore Parkway; however, he was wearing shorts and a tee shirt.

The male was detained and later positively identified as the suspect: 57-year-old Herbert Barnes.

Officers found the grey hooded sweatshirt, black hat and grey sweatpants in the area where he was located, according to police.

Barnes is in custody and charges are pending following an investigation from the Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit.