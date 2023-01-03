ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was charged with felony DUI Tuesday after a Rock Hill collision left a toddler unresponsive and two others injured, according to the police department.

Adrian Boyd, 39, is charged with the following:

Three counts of felony DUI

Child endangerment

Driving under suspension

Violation of child restraint law

The crash happened on Friday, Dec. 30, around 1:25 p.m. on the 1800 block of Ogden Road near Squire Road.

Police say upon arrival, they found Boyd on the ground in front of his Toyota Sequoia, holding a toddler who was at the time unresponsive and being treated by EMS.

Another vehicle involved in the collision, a Chevrolet Malibu, had a female driver with a head injury and a 10-year-old child trapped with a head injury.

Officers determined Boyd was traveling south on Ogden Road when he drove left of the double yellow pavement line, drifted off the side of the road, came back onto the road, and collided with the Chevrolet Malibu, which was headed north.

The impact made Boyd’s vehicle flip before landing back on its tires.

Additionally, the investigation revealed that neither Boyd nor the toddler had seatbelts strapped; the toddler was required to be restrained in a safety seat based on age, height, and weight.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

When speaking with Boyd, authorities said they could ‘smell the strong odor of alcohol coming from [his] breath and observed his speech was slurred.’

When asked, Boyd admitted to drinking a single beer.

The female driver of the Malibu suffered a broken leg; the 10-year-old got a fractured leg and abdominal injuries.

The toddler in Boyd’s vehicle suffered abdominal and back injuries.