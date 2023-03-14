ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man suffering from a mental health crisis cracked someone’s car windshield and set apartment items on fire, Rock Hill Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:30 p.m. on Monday on Flintwood Drive. An initial investigation revealed the man was suffering a mental health crisis, broke someone’s car windshield, poured gas on himself, and apartment items, and lit the items on fire, according to the police report.

The unidentified man was located, taken into custody, and transported to an area medical center for a mental health evaluation.

There is no mention of any charges.