ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 21-year-old from Rock Hill is facing charges after shooting his girlfriend’s sister’s car during an argument that broke out between the two of them this week, Rock Hill Police said on Friday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:27 p.m. Thursday near 200 Friedheim Road. An initial investigation revealed that Rock Hill resident Dryden Robinson, 21, got into an argument with his girlfriend when the girlfriend’s sister arrived in a vehicle at the location, at which point Robinson shot at the vehicle, striking the vehicle’s front panel, according to the police report.

Robinson was located by officers a short time later at a nearby residence and was arrested while two guns were also seized, officers said.

He faces multiple charges including assault and battery.