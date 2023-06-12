ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man who held two victims at gunpoint outside their apartment complex now faces several charges, Rock Hill Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 a.m. on Sunday near 1700 Alyce Lane. Two victims told officers a man with a gun approached them in between their apartment and their vehicle and was angry about an incident that occurred the night before involving a female friend. The victims then went back into the apartment for safety as the suspect took their keys from the apartment door, according to the police report.

An initial investigation identified Rock Hill resident Erskine Thompson, 52, as the suspect and he was arrested at his nearby apartment complex. He faces multiple charges including cocaine possession and possession of a gun during a violent crime.