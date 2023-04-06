ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Copper, copper and more copper.

The only fully integrated insulated copper tube manufacturer in the United States, York County’s PDM US, is on its way to completing a nearly $20 million expansion.

The investment, President and CEO Pasquale De Martino says, will also create more than two-dozen jobs at the Celriver Road plant.

The company held a grand opening Thursday afternoon to celebrate the expansion.

De Martino says after 10 years of being in Rock Hill, he’s confident they made the right choice.

“This is the right place to open a manufacturing plant because, again, that environment is vibrant where we found very skilled workers,” he said. “There is a lot of ingenuity here in the Rock Hill area.”

Copper tubes are a versatile item — used by construction workers to build homes and businesses. Their main use is for heating systems and as a refrigerant line in heating and air systems.

As part of this investment, PDM added 20,000 square feet to its facility — for a more streamlined operation.

The new technology will allow PDM to cast its copper tubing in-house using only American-made parts for production — and create 25 more jobs.

“Our plant is fully automated and similar to other plants in the United States,” De Martino said. “They have maybe six times the workers we have. But the big difference is that we are not looking for just workers. We are not looking for arms. We are looking for brains. We love the fact that we can pay more, but they contribute to our success with our ingenuity.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

De Martino hopes the growth shows the company is committed to both the community and its employees alike.

“What they have to expect from this expansion is that we raise the bar on the workers’ level because when we see the talent, we try to hire them and keep them with us,” he said. “So when they come here if they have potential, and they start from maybe the lowest position. But our dream one day is that the material handler that is our lowest position will become CEO of the company.”