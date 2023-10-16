ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Task Force is being launched with the hopes of helping solve a Rock Hill murder case that’s gone unsolved for a decade.

Daniel Ervin was shot and killed back on October 10, 2013. It happened at a home on Pebble Road on the south side of the city. The person or persons responsible for that shooting have not been caught.

“I was eight years old,” his now 18-year-old daughter said in pleading for an arrest during Monday’s news conference that was hosted by the Rock Hill Police Department. “I just want closure,” Ervin’s mother said during an emotional plea for help shortly after her granddaughter spoke.

Detectives with the Rock Hill Police Department said on Monday that Ervin suffered one gunshot wound and was killed. Rock Hill PD said Ervin was the father of three.

The joint Task Force will include SLED and the York County Coroner’s Office.

Monday’s news conference was held at a barbershop on Saluda Street, four blocks away from the scene of the crime.