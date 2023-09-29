ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill police officer has been fired following an investigation regarding child pornography, Rock Hill Police confirmed Friday.

Officer Daniel Shealy was arrested on Thursday around 1 p.m. by the York County Sheriff’s Office and faces charges including sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held without bond.

The 34-year-old Shealy has been with the Rock Hill Police Department since 2011.

Shealy is accused of possessing and distributing images of child pornography over the internet while he was off duty.

A Crimes Against Children Task Force, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Rock Hill PD, and there York County Sheriff’s Office were among the departments involved in the case.