ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rock Hill seafood restaurant caught on fire overnight Monday.

The Rock Hill Fire Department said it responded to the fire at the Shrimp Boat on South Heckle Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 28. Initial firefighting crews arrived on scene to observe smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters said there was approximately $200,000 of fire and smoke damage to the restaurant’s kitchen and prep area, and smoke damage throughout the building.

The fire is under investigation, and the restaurant remains closed. The Shrimp Boat has been in business since 1964, according to its website.