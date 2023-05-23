ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A victim is recovering and suspects are being sought in a shooting Monday night in Rock Hill, Rock Hill Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:20 p.m. Monday night at a parking lot on Cherry Road. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect’s vehicle was located and a pursuit ensued until the suspect’s exited the moving vehicle and successfully fled on foot, according to the police report.