ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman is being sought for a robbery at a Walgreens and threatening to kill a store employee, Rock Hill Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at a Walgreens on Oakland Avenue. An initial investigation revealed a woman entered the branch, approached the counter, and told the clerk, “Give me all the money or I will kill you,” according to the police report. The woman reached behind her back like she was armed with a weapon, officers said they were told.

The woman then fled the store with an unspecified amount of cash.

She is described as a 5’9″, 200-pound Black woman who was wearing a red shirt, black jeans, and a hat that said ‘BOSS’ on it at the time of the robbery.