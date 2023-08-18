ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster was in Rock Hill Friday to sign a sextortion bill into law.

The ‘Gavin’s Law’ bill’s sponsor, Representative Brandon Guffey, said that his son died from suicide after being sexually extorted last year.

“With the signing of Gavin’s Law, despicable criminals like the ones responsible for the Guffey family’s tragic loss will now know that they will go to jail for a very long time for preying on our state’s innocent young people,” McMaster said.

Sextortion is an interaction on social media or a dating app where the victims are threatened with the release of those photos unless they pay.

“This is spreading the awareness in the state of South Carolina so that all of our children are aware and all of our parents are aware,” said Guffey. “What I’m most impressed by is this community, this state, everyone who has rallied together to get this passed.”