The attorney firm representing 1,800 families impacted by the New Indy plant has filed a new lawsuit against the plant.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The attorney firm representing 1,800 families impacted by the New Indy plant has filed a new lawsuit against the plant.

The firm’s lawsuit claims new chemicals are coming from the plant and getting into the groundwater and the Catawba River. The company’s plant is at 5300 Cureton Ferry Road in Catawba, southeast of Rock Hill.

The CWA/CRCA Citizen suit filed Monday focuses on dioxins and cobalt in the groundwater beneath the mill. The suit said water was discharged into the river through unlined wastewater and sludge lagoons. Finally, the suit stated that the company was discharging pollutants in the groundwater to the river with required permits.

Each of these conditions presents an imminent and substantial enlarger to endanger the public and environment.