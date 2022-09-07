ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Short-term rental hosts in Rock Hill have been going back and forth with the city for months concerning regulations on their rentals.

In May, the city council enacted a moratorium on short-term rentals scheduled to expire in November.

The city asked the planning and development staff to propose revisions to existing regulations. This would better ensure that uses aren’t approved by neighborhoods that oppose them, ensure that covenants do not restrict the use on subject properties, and look at caps on the number of permits.

Leah Youngblood, Director of the Planning and Development Department, presented several new regulations to the commission that would cut down on the number of short-term rentals in the city. This meeting portion lasted more than two hours as the commission heard from several neighbors on the issue.

Some of those regulations included capping the number of rental units at 150, limiting the number of units per host to 15, and having at least 1,500 feet between each unit.

That would mean that there would be no more units in the downtown area, and most of the existing units are in the older area of the city.

However, there are specific conditions precedent to the application.

Hosts needed to get an attorney to certify that the homeowner’s home could be used as a rental unit, as well as get at least 50 neighbors (within 500 feet) to sign off and agree that your home would be used as a short-term rental unit if it’s a ZBA review.

Hosts would need HOA permission as well.

The zoning board will review the applications if they are in a residential zoning district.

It will be a staff-level review if it’s a commercial or mixed-use property.

There would need to be an inspection of the interior and exterior units and property grounds as part of the initial application.

The review would need to see basic property maintenance standards and have a required number of parking spaces based on the number of bedrooms.

This is a change in the framework from today because when the existing regulations were adopted.

Now, the city council adopted different parking standards for residential uses, so the ZBA needs to consider that.

Only two Rock Hill neighbors spoke to the commission in favor of the regulations. One man declined to interview with Queen City News.

Several spoke in opposition to the regulations saying it would damage their business, and rental units aren’t as bad as they’re being made.

Tom Hutto was the first to speak to the commission in opposition to the regulations.

He’s been leading the charge for months to make sure the short-term rental business in Rock Hill isn’t stopped.

“The zoning board of appeals is the vehicle that we use for the neighbors to come out and voice their opinion, there’s a sign put in the yard, and they have a hearing, and that has worked perfectly,” said Hutto. “The ZBA has been in 100% agreement with the city’s recommendation to either give a permit or not give a permit, and we felt that that mechanism is working fine… the proof is in the pudding, and we’ve been operating for two years and 100% compliance.”

The planning commission made a few recommendations to the regulations before voting.

It now goes to the city council.

A motion was made to accept and propose to the council the new regulations per their adjustments in 1-9.