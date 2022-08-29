ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gun and marijuana were found inside a South Pointe High School student’s bookbag Monday, Aug. 29, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The 16-year-old student was charged with possession of a handgun under 18, possession of a stolen handgun, and resisting arrest.

The student’s mother, Dewanna Barber, 37, was charged with obstruction of justice.

Police say the school resource officer noticed a suspicious interaction between students on surveillance video, where one student reached into the backpack of another, immediately closing it and leaving when the officer began walking around.

After the officer told the school administration, they decided to conduct a school search of the backpack for contraband.

Administration attempted a search; however, the student refused and walked away. The principal was able to guide the student into a conference room. Still, the student would not allow for the search of his backpack, requesting to call his mother.

That’s when his mother said she would come to the school.

Dewanna arrived, and after officials explained the situation, she opened the bookbag, saying she would search it herself. After opening it, she said the two were leaving and taking the bag with them, reports said.

Officers explained she couldn’t leave and that they had the right to search the bag. Dewanna tried to leave the room, but the SRO took the bag from her.

After taking the bag, the SRO asked what was inside the bag, to which Dewanna said, “something he is not supposed to have.”

As the SRO opened the bag, the student sprinted out of the office but was grabbed by another officer. The student resisted, shoving the officer and running out of the school into a nearby wooded area.

The SRO found a 9mm handgun that was reported stolen in 2018.

After a brief K-9 track the student was arrested without further incident.