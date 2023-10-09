ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect in an attempted robbery at a Rock Hill bank is under arrest, Rock Hill Police said Monday.

Suspect on the run after attempted robbery in Rock Hill

Rock Hill resident Wesley McCracken, 53, was arrested Monday at the Fort Mill Quality Inn after a warrant was issued for strong-armed robbery.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:53 p.m. September 19th to the TD Bank branch on Mills Park Drive. An initial investigation revealed a man entered the branch and demanded money from a teller. The teller got another staffer and both employees ran to a room locking the door behind them, according to the police report. McCracken then fled the store.

Detectives said they were able to identify McCracken as the suspect through community tips.

He was held at the Rock Hill Jail.