ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A male is on the run in Rock Hill after attempting to rob a bank, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police responded to the TD Bank at 2609 Mills Park Drive on Tuesday just before 5 p.m.

Employees told officials the suspect is a white male with a medium build. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, glasses and a hat.

The suspect walked over to the teller line and asked for money, according to employees. When the teller asked for an account number, the male responded by saying it was a robbery.

The suspect did not present or indicate he had a weapon on him, officials said.

The teller and another employee ran to a room and locked the door behind them. The suspect then left the scene.

More officials responded to the scene to search the area for the suspect, but failed to find him.

Anyone with information on who or where the suspect may be is asked to call 803-329-7293.