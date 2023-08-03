ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who shot a man in the thigh in Rock Hill is being sought, Rock Hill Police said on Thursday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to a home on Wilson Street. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for his injuries.

An initial investigation identified Rock Hill resident Samuel Wilson Jr., 30, as the suspect, however, law enforcement was unable to locate him and a search is ongoing.

Warrants have been issued for his arrest.