ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager accused of shooting someone midday Monday in Rock Hill has been arrested, Rock Hill Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:30 a.m. Monday at a home on Fieldcrest Circle. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen area and was transported to an area medical center. Officers said they quickly identified a 17-year-old boy as a suspect and he was arrested outside the home while also recovering the gun believed to be involved in the shooting.

CSI and forensics are involved in the active case and charges against the teen are pending, Rock Hill PD said.