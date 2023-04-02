ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two teenagers were injured in separate shootings Saturday in Rock Hill, local police officials announced on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident around 5 p.m. on Saturday near 800 South York Avenue. A 16-year-old boy believed to be a victim in the shooting showed up a short time later at an area medical center, according to the police report. He is listed as being in critical condition.

The second, separate incident occurred sometime around 10:30 p.m. by 500 Tenby Drive where an 18-year-old boy fled across the street to a hotel where he was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area medical center to be treated for his injuries, officers said.

It is unclear what led to the shootings at this time.

There is no mention of suspects or arrests and these both remain active investigations.