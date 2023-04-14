The Bleachery Heritage Plaza honors the former textile mill that once employed 5,000 people in Rock Hill, S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rock Hill is honoring thousands of textile mill workers who essentially built the city 70 years ago.

Historic Rock Hill and the city’s economic development corporation dedicated the Bleachery Heritage Plaza project Friday.

“My dad was a second-generation Bleachery employee,” resident Lisa Rutledge said. “His father got him the job when he graduated from high school in 1952. And my dad started work in 1953.”

Rutledge’s father was one of 5,000 employees who clocked into Rock Hill Printing and Finishing Company every day. It would eventually become known as “The Bleachery” for its bleaching capabilities.

The facility was filled with large mechanisms that played a vital role in the supply of fabric for the national market in the 1920s. Walter Thomas Jenkins III’s grandfather helped build it.

“My family has been involved with this place since it was built,” Jenkins said. My grandfather, the original Walter Jenkins, was an engineer with Lockwood Green and worked with them when they were building the Bleachery.”

He shares the same story as many others. The Bleachery played a significant part in the lives of thousands of people for decades.

The mill opened in 1929 and grew to become the largest cloth printing and finishing plant in the world by 1960. At that time, it provided more than 4,000 jobs to a city of 29,000 people.

After nearly 70 years of production, the plant shut down in 1998. The city honored those workers’ contributions to building Rock Hill into what it is today.

The Bleachery Heritage Plaza is an outdoor space at University Center. The historic brick archway to the factory’s front door, bearing the name Rock Hill Finishing and Printing Company, announces the entrance to the plaza, and large pieces of machinery stand proudly along the walkway.

A piece of manufacturing equipment hat’s been preserved at the new Heritage Plaza.

“I think this is fabulous,” Rutledge said. “So many times you see buildings being torn down and no recognition being given to the people who had spent most of their careers there.”

Jenkins also shares the pride.

“I’m just glad that they’ve preserved what they can, you know, and are doing good things with it,” Jenkins said.