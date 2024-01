ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A new transformer arrived at the Catawba Nuclear Station this weekend and some roads were closed during its transportation through Rock Hill.

The transformer arrived around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday after traveling eight hours on local roads, Duke Energy officials said. The equipment is expected to provide widespread energy coverage and gives the nuclear station two units that can produce enough energy to power 1.7 million homes.