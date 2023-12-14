YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two juveniles were arrested in Rock Hill following a high-speed chase that at times exceeded 110 MPH Thursday, the York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Queen City News.

The chase began around 11 a.m. near Baskin Road and Dave Lyle Boulevard and then proceeded onto I-77 northbound and southbound where speeds reached between 110-115 MPH, deputies said. The suspects then exited I-77 onto Westinghouse Boulevard and Porter Road.

The chase ended on Workman Street where stopsticks were deployed, the sheriff’s office said. Queen City News has reached out to confirm why the chase began and will have more details as they come into the newsroom.