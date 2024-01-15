ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rock Hill Police say two men robbed an auto repair shop on Friday of its auto scanners.

Police say they responded to a robber in the 1400 block of Cherry Road Friday night around 6:43 p.m. They met the owner and got an account of what happened.

During the robbery, two male suspects entered the business with a handgun. When asked for money, the owner told the men he had none. One suspect hit the owner with the handgun.

The suspects then asked for the vehicle scanners. The owner led the suspects to the back of the business, where he handed over two scanners. The suspects then fled the business.

Police described the suspects, saying one male wore all black with a blue ski mask and a black cap with a green logo in the middle. The second male wore a black zip-up sweatshirt, tan pants, and a gray ski mask.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident. Anyone with information about the robbery should call 803-329-7293.