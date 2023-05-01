ock Hill Police say two teens picked up non-life threatening wounds after a late Saturday night shooting.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two teenagers suffered minor injuries following a late Saturday night shooting, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 10:12 p.m. Saturday. They found the two victims, who had run into a backyard after the incident to wait for police.

One teen had a gunshot wound to the lower leg, while the other had a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

The victims, both 16 years old, stated that an unknown person shot at them as they were walking down the street. The victims then fled behind nearby houses and called the police.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.