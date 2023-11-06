ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a victim was robbed at gunpoint on a basketball court last week, Rock Hill Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Liberty Street. A victim stated they were playing basketball on a court at Highland Park on North Jones Ave. when they were approached by an unknown suspect.

Officers said the suspect pulled a gun, demanded the victim’s phone and hooded sweatshirt, and then fled in an unknown direction.

Officers were able to retain the sweatshirt, according to the police report.