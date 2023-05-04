Abbigail Armstrong was a two-time graduate of Winthrop and a professor in the College of Education. (Courtesy Winthrop University)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Winthrop University professor unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, the college announced.

Abbigail Armstrong was an associate professor of education who also gained degrees from Winthrop in 1995, 2002. She was 50 years old.

“Memories of her joyful spirit, infectious smile and abounding energy will remain with us always,” said Beth Costner, dean of the Richard W. Riley College of Education. “We are going to have to lean on one another through this most difficult time as all of our hearts are mourning.”

Bryn Eddy recalled taking an online course with Armstrong during the pandemic.

“She held optional Zoom calls consistently throughout the semester, and most students would attend because of how nice and goofy Dr. Armstrong was,” Eddy said. “She always made a point to ask how our mental health was faring during the pandemic. She always told us to get outside and enjoy the environment.”

Eddy has kept a screenshot of one of those Zoom calls and lovingly calls it “Abbigail in the wild.”

A first-generation college student from Chesterfield, South Carolina, Winthrop said Armstrong frequently followed this advice from her parents: “No matter your circumstances, you can succeed if that is what you want to do.”

She earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in middle-level education from Winthrop, where she also proudly pledged the Xi Beta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She also earned a Ph.D. from Gardner-Webb University in 2010.

Armstrong’s death comes just days after that another Winthrop professor, Kristi Schoepfer. She was 45.

Having discovered a love of working with middle-school students, she taught seventh and eighth grade math for 10 years in several S.C. districts. She authored two books, “Rigor in the 6-12 Math and Science Classroom” and “Rigor in the K-5 Math and Science Classroom.”

Armstrong joined the Winthrop community in 2005. According to her faculty profile, she loved to read, sing, dance and admire nature’s beauty.

She leaves behind her husband, Jerome, and two children, Asheland and Justin.

The last sentence of her faculty profile featured her favorite quote, Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.”

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clover. A memorial service will be held May 11, at 1 p.m. at Lake Wylie Christian Assembly in Lake Wylie.

A celebration of life for Schoepfer will be held Friday, May 12, from 6-10 p.m. at Brakefield at Riverwalk in Rock Hill.