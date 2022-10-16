ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman in a crosswalk was killed after being struck by a pickup truck this weekend in York County, Rock Hill Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Dave Lyle Blvd.

A 50-year-old unidentified woman was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where they were later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed the woman was in a crosswalk and was struck by a pickup truck that was attempting to make a turn, the police report indicated.

A citation was issued to the unidentified driver of the pickup for failure to yield the right of way.