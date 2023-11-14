ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Law enforcement officials are seeking a drunk driving suspect following a car crash on Interstate 77 Tuesday night.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, there was a two-car crash reported on I-77 North between Exit 79 and mile marker 80.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

One driver, who was possibly drunk, reportedly ran from the scene, and deputies are seeking him. He’s described as a black male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He’s not wearing a shirt, with a tattoo on his chest.