ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several York County neighbors ensured their voices were heard, explaining to York County legislators why it’s not necessary to redraw lines or interfere with the election process in three out of the four school districts in the county.

“Every district is different. What works in one may not work in the other…”

“No, absolutely not. Totally opposed to that.”

But they urged representatives to take a look at Rock Hill’s system.

Representative Wes Climer says officials wanted to make sure the school district lines correspond to the constitutional law surrounding the redistricting process.

While Clover and Fort Mill allow their voters to decide on each member who sits on the board — they do not have majority-minority districts.

“All seven of those seats are voted on by the entire Clover school district. We feel like that gives a little extra measure of accountability to us as board members,” said Matt Burris, a Clover school board member. “We have not had any issues in the past with one of us fighting for our district versus another. We really feel like we’re accountable to everybody in the district.”

Rock Hill has seven seats — five districts and two at large.

Voters decide on their specific district’s candidates.

But if lines are redrawn, there’s a possibility that rock hill will lose one of two of its majority-minority districts.

“We have seven seats, five of which are districts and two of which are at large,” said Lonnie Harvey Jr., the education committee chairman for Rock Hill’s NAACP. “What we have experienced in this system is that the two at large seats do not represent the minority communities either.”

He and other neighbors are pushing to do away with the five district seats and two at-large seats; he wants seven independent districts.

Parents say the district is made up of almost 40% minorities, but there’s no representation advocating for those students along with white students.

“We want people that are accountable to us. We want people that will step up for us, that will speak for us,” said concerned parent Jennifer Hutchinson. “A person that is not of color can win in one of our districts. We just want to make sure that they answer to us and understand our needs.”

“I’m totally on board with their issues have got to be addressed, 100%, but one size doesn’t fit all that,” said John Gossett.