Skip to content
Queen City News
Charlotte
58°
LIVE NOW
Watch Queen City News Now
Charlotte
58°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
QC News Investigates
North Carolina
South Carolina
Military
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Your Local Election HQ
Politics from The Hill
Press Releases
Recalls
Entertainment
Unusual
Links
Hispanic Heritage Month
Daily Business Report
Celebrating QCN’s Remarkable Women!
Veterans Voices
QC Checklist
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
The Beach Report
Backyard Grilling
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Closings Login
Pinpoint Weather App
📺 Watch
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
TV Schedule
My12
Sports
CSL
CSL – Quick Six
Tailgate Tips
Black and Blue Kickoff
Gutsy Play of the Game
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
NASCAR
Big Race – Daytona
Indy 500
Charlotte FC
Charlotte Hornets
College Basketball
Charlotte Knights
MLB
China 2022
QC News Now
Consumer
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
Traffic
Gas Prices
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Map | Find a vaccine location
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Map | How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing vs Confirmed Cases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the QC News Team
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
Contests
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Sign up for QC News Email Alerts
Download the Queen City News – Charlotte app
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
South Carolina
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule
Top South Carolina Headlines
Fall activities in Upstate SC, Western NC
Child accidentally shoots, kills mom in SC
Worker was dead in store’s bathroom for 4 days
SC deputies investigate social media posts
SC woman wins $300K from scratch-off lottery ticket
Missing persons case leads to body, murder arrest
More South Carolina
McMaster wants CCSD to prohibit gender identity instruction
Drugs seized in Lancaster traffic stop: sheriff
Bus strikes student, building in North Charleston
VP Harris to speak at SC State University this week
Woman killed in hit-and-run in SC parking lot
Funeral set for 2 NC men killed in plane crash
International Festival kicks off in Rock Hill
York County
Sheriff details chase, fatal officer-involved shooting
Panthers project problems continue in Rock Hill
Suspect killed after chase in Rock Hill: Sheriff
‘Massive’ upgrades set for I-77, Carowinds Blvd
4 killed, 2 hurt in crash caused by wrong-way driver
One killed in single-vehicle York Co collision: SCHP
Lake Wylie customers concerned about water bills
Three inmates overdose within 45-minute span
View All York County
Lancaster County
Lancaster area seeing major flooding issues
Drugs seized in Lancaster traffic stop: sheriff
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster Co. crash: troopers
Student to face discipline for false gun threat
Student writes racial slur on chest at SC school
First responders recognized after 8-year-old rescued
View All Lancaster County
Chesterfield County
Missing man found dead, 3 people in custody
2 charged in Dollar General shootout: police
Pageland water fees set to increase
Multiple students injured in school bus crash: officials
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Chesterfield Co.: troopers
Driver dies after 5-vehicle Chesterfield Co. wreck
Lawyer being investigated after trucker’s CDL suspended
License suspended over guilty plea entered in absence
Man texts deputy by mistake to make drug/gun deal
Community mourns teen that drowned in river
View All Chesterfield County
FOLLOW QCN ON TWITTER
Tweets by Queen_City_News
Trending Stories
17-year-old sought in deaths of NC teens
Killer in Carolinas: Questions loom after confession
1 dead in overturn crash on NC highway
3 killed in wrong-way collision on 485: Authorities
‘Heart & soul’: Twin brothers killed in crash
Police: Man hit, seriously injured by semi-truck …
THE CONFESSION: How a suicide turned into a murder
VIDEO: U-Haul plows through Ohio store in smash-and-grab
NC man wins $200,000 in second-chance drawing
Up for Adoption!