CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is investigating a boating-related fatality near Charleston Harbor.

SCDNR and other law enforcement agencies responded to a possible drowning involving a board in the harbor on Sunday afternoon.

We continue to investigate a boating-related fatality where one individual died earlier today near Charleston Harbor. This was a single boating-related incident and did not involve a collision. pic.twitter.com/o9bvMkw2aS — S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) October 15, 2023

The agency reported hours later that there was at least one fatality in connection with the incident.

Officials said the boating incident did not involve a collision.