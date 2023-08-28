LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed, and another was airlifted to the hospital after a two-vehicle Lancaster County collision Monday afternoon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Great Falls Highway (S.C. 200) near Bethel Road.

Troopers say a Honda Sedan traveling northbound on the highway crossed the centerline and hit an Accura SUV head-on traveling southbound.

Reports stated the driver of the Honda Sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene; the Accura SUV driver was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital via helicopter.

No further information has been released.