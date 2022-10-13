ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A boy has died following an ATV accident near Iva on Sunday, according to Anderson District 3. Hagen Phillips, 12, a 6th Grader at Starr-Iva Middle School, was injured in an ATV accident and passed away.

According to the coroner, Phillips was a passenger on an ATV that was involved in a crash with a vehicle at Old Lowndesville Highway and Cemetery Road in Iva.

Phillips died from his injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“We were just absolutely heartbroken because anytime something happens with any of our students, you know, the thing about being an educator is that you take invested interest in these kids. And often times we say kids because these are like our kids. I mean they spend so much time with us and so to have four students of ours impacted by this tragedy, you know, was hard,” said Adam Coats, Principal at Starr-Iva Middle School.

“Everyone knows one another, and I mean it just really is a small-town wonderful feel. So, it is one of those that it’s not only impacted our school, this impacted our community. This impacted our district,” Coats said.

“Hagen was a wonderful kid. Hagen was one of those kids that was just a joy to be around. He was funny. He was energetic and he was just one of those students and one of those kids that was just well liked, and I think that’s why its impacted so many folks because he impacted so many folks,” Coates said. “It’s one of those I can tell you his teachers loved him. His friends loved him and even those who didn’t know him, but got to know him, they loved him as well,” Coats said.

7NEWS also spoke to Superintendent Kathy Hipp on Wednesday afternoon.

“He was on our Crescent Angler Team…our fishing team, and so he seemed to enjoy outdoor type of activities,” Hipp said.

Anderson District 3 released a statement on Wednesday:

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students, Hagen Phillips, a 6th Grader at Starr-Iva Middle School, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an ATV accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the students, faculty, and staff of Starr-Iva Middle School. The district crisis team will continue to be on-site to provide counseling, assistance, and support as needed.”

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Three other Starr-Iva Middle School students were involved but are now at home.

“The biggest thing that we can say to the family and friends is that we’re here to support you. This is an event of higher magnitude because it involves three other children that also have to transition back into school, and so that’s a process we need to help with there. We have to deal with the loss which is hard enough on any child and teachers too,” Hipp said.

“We already have more counselors online to be there in the morning. So, it’s just really, if you need help, if you feel like your child needs help, please reach out to us,” Hipp said.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.