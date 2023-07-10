MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — While many lottery players are hoping to claim at least a share of Monday night’s estimated $675 million Powerball jackpot, someone who bought a winning $150,000 ticket in Myrtle Beach in January is about to lose out on life-changing money, lottery officials said.

Whoever bought the ticket at the Sea Mart store at 2402 N. Kings Highway has only five days left to claim their prize, the South Carolina Education Lottery said. The winning ticket must be claimed in person at the lottery claims center in Columbia before 4 p.m. on Friday.

If it goes unclaimed, the $150,000 prize will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina, the lottery said. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The winning ticket bought on Jan. 16 matched four white ball numbers — 4, 14, 33, 39 and 61 — and the red Powerball number — 3.